Fundraisers to bring Las Vegas to Blue Toon

Local residents are being given the chance to try their luck at a Las Vegas themed casino night to raise funds for specialist charity, Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus Scotland.

The event, to be held on Saturday, September 23, will see the Palace Hotel in Peterhead, transformed into the infamous Sin City with black jack, roulette and live entertainment all on the cards.

Dylan Forman

One fortunate casino player will also hit the jackpot with a trip to Las Vegas that’s up for grabs.

The evening has been organised by local fundraising group the Shimmer and Sparkle committee, which helps raise money for SBH Scotland.

Shimmer and Sparkle was set up in 2008 by Vicki Forman and a group of friends, after her son Dylan was born with spina bifida and hydrocephalus.

Vicki, whose brother also has the conditions, found out at her 20-week scan that one of her twins had spina bifida.

Despite doctors suggesting she consider a termination, Vicki decided to go ahead with the pregnancy.

Following his birth, Dylan had lifesaving surgery to close an opening on his back and also had a medical ‘shunt’ inserted to relieve pressure from fluid build-up on his brain.

As a nurse and a sibling to someone with spina bifida, Vicki already had an awareness of the complexities of the conditions and knew about SBH Scotland’s work with families.

Vicki said: “Despite being unwell at different periods over the years Dylan is very much a happy and spirited ten-year-old who is very much looking forward to starting Primary 6 this week.

“Tickets are still available and we look forward to welcoming everyone to what is sure to be an unforgettable night.”

Tickets cost £45 and include a three-course meal and complimentary drinks reception.

There will also be live entertainment, an after dinner disco and in-house casino tables, provided by Grosvenor Casino, Aberdeen.

Tickets for the casino night can be purchased by calling 07949 909879 or 07962 230856.