Former Maud hospital goes under the hammer

The former Maud Hospital will be going under the hammer later this month.

The property will be auctioned at a sale at SVA Property Auctions Ltd in Edinburgh on Thursday, June 22, with a guide price of £110,000 to £120,000. The B-Listed building, originally built in the late 1860s to provide 135 beds, also included provision for accommodating 35 ‘paupers’.

The main frontage of the building is particularly impressive, built with stone blocks and dressed granite features, with further wings to the rear. Most recently the hospital provided care for the elderly and closed in 2008.

The property sites on a 2,99 acre plot providing extensive grounds with the buildings.

Shaun Vigers, SVA Property Auctions director and auctioneer, says: “This property offers huge potential to the right buyer. If the appropriate consents can be put in place there is scope to covert the hospital intoflats, a hotel, training centre or a care home.

“There could also be opportunities to build in the grounds, perhaps to complement or extend the function of the main building.”

Also up at the same auction are five single-terraced garages in the town which were owned by the Scottish Prison Service.