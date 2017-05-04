Football strips for Ugandan orphans

Peterhead Academy’s fundraising committee have helped orphans in Uganda to play football in style.

A ‘lucky squares’ competition, raised a total of £144 which went towards the delivery costs of sending out football kits to the up-and-coming football stars.

Committee member Ross Mann said: “We managed to send out more than 40 kits to the kids in the orphanage in Uganda, which we believe is a brilliant achievement.

“I managed to get the kits from the Scottish FootballAassociation free of charge and the money raised from the lucky squares competition paid for the postage.”

Chara Strachan, in charge of fundraising, helped organised the event along with the committee on behalf of a local six-a-side geam called ‘2 Goals 1 Cup’.

He added: “The strips donated by the SFA match the strips they wear to play on a Wednesday night.”