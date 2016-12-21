Foodbank shuts its doors

A Peterhead foodbank which provides a vital services to those in need, has closed its doors.

Joseph Storehouse, which opened three years ago and has distributed almost 7,000 parcels, shut down at the end of December.

Run from the Apex Centre on the town’s Broad Street, Joseph Storehouse was the town’s only regular foodbank, with many families and individuals relying on it to feed themselves.

In a statement on its Facebook page, it said: “After this date no more food packs will be distributed from Apex Centre.

“Thank you all for the support and donations we have received over the last three years. Since opening the Joseph Storehouse has distributed almost 7,000 food packs to people in the Peterhead area.

“Without your support, the work done by the food bank would not have been possible.”

There has been no reason given for the closure, but it is believed it is not due to a lack of funding.

Last year Joseph Storehouse successfully applied for a grand of £10,000 from Your Voice Your Choice.

A spokesperson for Your Voice Your Choice said: “The news that Joseph Storehouse is closing will be a huge loss to the community,.

“Options are now being explored to provide an alternative. It is a requirement of Your Voice Your Choice funding that all recipients account for money spent and return funds that are not used. Joseph Storehouse will be expected to comply with these requirements.”