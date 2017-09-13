Foodbank seeks premises in Peterhead

A north-east charity providing emergency food to individuals and families in crisis is urgently seeking premises in Peterhead in order to establish a foodbank in the town.

Aberdeenshire North Foodbank, affiliated to the Trussell Trust, already has food distribution centres in Ellon, Inverurie and Huntly. The charity has been providing pre-packed emergency food parcels for those in need in Peterhead via The Foyer in the town’s Kirk Street, since December 2016.

Demand has grown resulting in an average of 60 food parcels being sent to The Foyer every two weeks from the charity’s central warehouse in Inverurie.

The charity successfully applied for £10 000 from Peterhead’s Your Voice, Your Choice funding pot in June but has been unable to locate suitable premises.

Aberdeenshire North Foodbank manager Jeannie Price explained,”We would love to be able to provide a food distribution centre in Peterhead to which people in need can not only come and collect a food parcel but importantly, have a cuppa and a chat with a friendly volunteer and be signposted to other help and services they may need.

“We operate using the Trussell Trust guidelines which is a multi-agency approach, working with professionals from across the health and social care spectrum who issue vouchers for the foodbank and can therefore ensure that food is going to those who need it most.

“Individuals receive a minimum of three days’ worth of non-perishable food, all of which is donated by members of the public.

“In addition to food, we often receive donations of toiletries, cleaning products, sanitary products and even pet food which we cannot put into pre-packed food parcels but which we can make available at the distribution centres.

“We do not require a huge space but simply somewhere that is easily accessible for both clients and volunteers offering a food storage area and a reception space where folks can have a cup of tea and a chat while they wait.

“Once we have premises, it will become much easier for local people who want to donate to the foodbank to be able to do so.”

In addition to premises, Aberdeenshire North Foodbank would also like to recruit a team of volunteers willing to staff and run the Foodbank sessions.

“Helping at the Foodbank can be extremely rewarding,” Mrs Price said,” and we endeavour to find a role for everyone whether behind the scenes in making up food parcels or front of house, meeting and greeting clients.”

If anyone can help with either premises in Peterhead or is interested in volunteering, please contact Jeannie Price at jprice@aberdeenshirenorth.foodbank.org.uk or 07493 044952