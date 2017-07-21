Floral displays are blooming marvellous

The New Parish Church of Peterhead hosted its annual Scottish Week flower festival throughout last week.

The theme for this year's festival was 'Bible Stories' with the displays featuring a floral arrangement along with a display to depict various stories in the Bible.

This display is based on 'The Birth of Jesus'

The displays have proved to be popular with visitors over the years and this year was no different, with members of the public dropping past to admire the displays.

If you missed the flower festival then don't worry, our video features all of the displays.