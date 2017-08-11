Five-year plan for future of Peterhead

Organisers behind an ambitious scheme to shape the future of Peterhead town cerntre are to unveil the coalition’s five-year business plan.

It is the latest step in the Rediscover Peterhead business improvement district (BID) campaign which has attracted the support of nearly 100 businesses to-date.

The business plan details how the BID will shape the future of the town centre from marketing, promotion and events to security, tourism and business development.

Heralding the launch of the business plan, group vice-chair, John Pascoe, said it addresses the key findings of considerable research undertaken in the town.

“Thanks to the far-reaching study of local businesses undertaken by our co-ordinator Iain Sutherland, we have compiled a robust and comprehensive five-year business plan which will make a real difference to our town,” he said. We have listened carefully to what businesses want to see happen in Peterhead and we enthusiastically support their opinion that if we do nothing, then nothing will be done.

“Rediscover Peterhead believes that the only way to ensure the future economic well-being of the town is to form a BID with all the businesses acting as one to achieve things that a single business could not.”

Key themes of the Peterhead BID include improved tourism and promotional activities, co-ordinated access to grants and business support, a stronger voice to ensure council baseline standards are met, creation of a town centre CCTV system and improvements to accessibility and parking within the town.

The business plan will be issued in tandem with the ballot papers electronically and or by post to all businesses within the levy-paying area.

Mr Pasco added: “The ballot formally opens on August 18, until September 28, and we continue to look for the support of the local Peterhead town centre businesses. We will be hosting a meeting at the Palace Hotel on August 31 at 5.30pm to discuss the business plan.”