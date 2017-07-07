Fish supper Friday treat for OAPs

A group of young people participating on the Employability Fund (EF) programme came up with a very worthwhile idea for their Community Impact Project in Peterhead recently.

The young adults, who are improving their employability skills through ENABLE Scotland’s training programme, decided to do something for the local community and came up with the idea of raising funds to provide a fish supper for some of the town’s senior citizens.

After organising a sponsored walk and collecting money with the help of Morrisons of Peterhead, the group managed to raise enough money to provide fish and chips to residents at Wyndwell Care Home, Kingscliff Centre, Roanheads Sheltered Housing and a number of clients of Age Peterhead.

With deliveries spread over both lunchtime and evenings the group managed to deliver more than 50 meals to grateful residents.

Both young and old were able to chat and share time together over the tasty fish suppers, which were provided by staff at the town’s Clerkhill Fishbar.

The ENABLE Scotland team were supported on the delivery round by Age Peterhead, who kindly provided transport and a driver, which meant the team were able to deliver the meals on time to the local residents.

Programme co-ordinator Paul Kuc said: “This has been a great project for both the young people amd the senior citizens. The young people got to use their team-building and planning skills and also got to meet some wonderful local people and the senior citizens got a free tasty meal as well as seeing that some young people do still care about their community and its older generation.

“We hope to do similar events again soon.”

He added: “We are grateful to all the people who gave their time and support to make this a very successful event for ENABLE Scotland.”

Mr Kuc is currently looking for participants for the EF stage 2 programme, which is based at Peterhead Library.

The next programme is due to start in July. Training is based upon giving young people the core skills required to help get them into the job market. It is focused on confidence building, communication, motivation and team building skills.

For details call 07889 456497 or alternatively please email phk@enable.org.uk