First phase of airport transformation completed

Aberdeen International Airport has completed the first phase of its three-year-long terminal transformation project with the opening of its new domestic arrivals facilities.

The new domestic baggage reclaim belt is the final element of the airport’s new extension building to open to passengers and replaces the temporary reclaim facilities, in use since 2016, weeks ahead of schedule.

The first passengers to use the new domestic arrivals baggage reclaim were welcomed into the new facility by Aberdeen International Airport Managing Director, Carol Benzie, who said: “The launch of our new domestic arrivals facility is a fantastic milestone for us and marks the completion of the first phase of our larger terminal transformation project.

"It is so exciting for us today to see the last three years of planning come into reality with this, the final element of our new extension building, open to passengers within the summer season.

"The opening of our domestic arrivals baggage reclaim has followed on from our new Northern Lights Executive Lounge, which opened earlier this month, and our International Arrivals Facilities that opened to passengers in May.

These facilities demonstrate the high standard of our ongoing transformational works here AIA, and we hope that all of our passengers enjoy the much improved experience that the facilities bring when travelling through Aberdeen.”

The next phase of the airport’s terminal transformation project, which is already underway, will bring an enlarged and improved security area as well as a new World Duty Free retail space for 2018.

This secondary phase, once completed, will be followed by the third, and final, phase of the transformation project which will see the realigning of the airside-landside boundary, an improved departure lounge, and enhanced catering and retail facilities open to passengers for 2019.