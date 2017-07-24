First floating turbines towed into place off Peterhead

The first of five 11,500-tonne floating offshore wind turbines has been towed into place at the Hywind development, 15 miles off the coast of Peterhead.

The device was towed across from Norway, where four more are waiting to be brought over for the trial scheme which is expected to power about 20,000 homes.

Lindsay Roberts, Senior Policy Manager at Scottish Renewables, said: "This is a hugely exciting development for a ground-breaking project.

"The potential global market for floating offshore wind technologies is significant, so it's fantastic to see Scotland once again at the forefront of an innovative, burgeoning industry."