Firm plan donation for landmark anniversary

Staff at ASCO have set their sights on a £50,000 fundraising target to celebrate the company’s landmark 50th anniversary.

Last year the company raised £35,688 for The Brain Tumour Charity and the Scottish SPCA in Drumoak.

This year the chosen causes are SANDs Stillbirth and Neonatal Death charity, The Great Yarmouth and Gorleston Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) and Kayleigh’s Wee Stars.

Commenting on plans for the 2017 campaign at the Scottish SPCA’s Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre at Drumoak, ASCO Head of Lifestyle and Aberdeen Operations Manager Jamie Marr said: “The charities we support are selected by popular vote in-house and it seemed fitting to raise the bar this year when the company is celebrating such an important birthday.

“Against a challenging economic backdrop and a time when many organisations are curbing their CSR activity, we are delighted to be heading in the opposite direction and increasing our commitment.

Lifestyle Team Member Sam Begg added: “The Lifestyle Team works tirelessly throughout each year organising a wide range of events for staff and their families to attend, and staff really support that effort.

“Although raising money for our charities is incredibly important, it is just as important for us to raise awareness for their causes.

“This is an exciting year for ASCO and the Lifestyle Team is committed to helping staff reach this huge target.”

Since 2008, staff have raised over £100,000 for various charities which have been nominated by colleagues.