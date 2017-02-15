Firm converts Subsea Expo leads to RNLI donation

A Peterhead-based company has capitalised on the footfall at Europe’s largest subsea exhibition to raise funds for the RNLI.

Maritime Developments (MDL) collected £1,500 in support of the life-saving charity, by encouraging donations from visitors to its stand at Subsea Expo 2017.

Speaking on behalf of the Peterhead RNLI Station, Alistair Wilson said: “The RNLI, and in particular Peterhead Lifeboat Station, would like to thank all those who contributed to Maritime Developments’ fundraising efforts.

“From the insight I have had to the oil and gas industry, it bears resemblance to the work of the RNLI; looking to provide cost-conscious solutions and support, which allow for a faster mobilisation time to get the job done without comprising on safety.

“Although at differing ends of the scale, we are all involved with the sea and know only too well how unforgiving it can be.

“I am humbled by the support the RNLI receives especially in these difficult times and as a charity we need your support as much as those in peril need ours, because without you there is no us.”

MDL CEO Derek Smith said: “Events like this are fantastic platforms to drive some innovative attitudes towards offshore operations, but also to give back to the industry that has given us so much during the good times.

“We’re glad to have been able to support the RNLI over the years, and would like to thank everyone who contributed to our fundraising efforts to date.”