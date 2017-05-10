Finance firms join forces

A leading North-east accountancy firm has joined forces with a local financial services company to enhance its service offering.

SBP Accountants & Tax Advisers, which has offices in Peterhead, Fraserburgh, Aberdeen and Banff, has partnered with Focus Financial, a mortgage advice and wealth management company headquartered in Aberdeen.

Focus Financial, which was established by Peterhead man Neil Shelton in 2011, works with a wide range of clients in all areas of financial planning, focusing on mortgage, investment and insurance advice. SBP’s current remit includes accountancy, audit, personal and business taxation and business services.

Mr Shelton and his assistant, Maddie Stephen, will now operate from SBP’s Aberdeen office four days a week and one day a week from its office in Peterhead.

With employee numbers on the rise at its Granite City office on Carden Place, SBP recently purchased larger premises on Queen’s Road, with plans to move early next year. The firm now houses more than 35 employees and six partners throughout its four branches, with almost half of its workforce being based in Aberdeen.

Managing partner of SBP, John Hannah, said: “Neil’s knowledge and experience will be invaluable to SBP as we continue to increase the breadth of services we offer to our clients. Although Focus Financial is a small firm, we believe the partnership will be mutually beneficial to both companies, as we can now offer mortgage and wealth management advice to our clients whilst helping Neil to increase revenue.”

Mr Shelton, who has over 25 years in the finance industry, added: “I have worked alongside SBP in the past and have found that our knowledge and expertise greatly complements one another.

"It therefore made perfect sense for our businesses to partner and heighten our services to our clients who are spread across the North-east.”