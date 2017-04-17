Final competition for photography club

Craigewan Photographic Group held their final league photographic competition, which was an open theme.

The competition would decide who was the club's photographer of the year and judging this was Ross Graham from Inverness Camera Club.

Beverley Thain's Majestic Velvet.

Ross is a freelance and press photographer and enjoyed his first time of judging for the club.

In another tight competition between the members the winner was the club's chairman Peter Lewis with a score of 57 from 60 with his three images.

He was followed by Beverley Thain on 55 points and Michelle Emslie on 53 points. This meant that Beverley Thain finished first in the league beating Michelle Emslie who finished a point behind with Peter Lewis finishing third.

Peter's Winter's Coming scored the only 20 points in the competition. The club is now looking forward to this yea'rs Grampian Eye competition which Deeside CC is hosting this year.

Michelle Emslie's New Shoes photograph

The club meest on a Tuesday night at Peterhead Academy and anyone interested in going along can contact them through their website -www.craigewanpg.com or the Facebook page.