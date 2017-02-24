Festive cheer in Moldova

Stella’s Voice is thanking all those who donated to its Christmas appeal.

The charity’s European Director, Mark Morgan, said: “This Christmas, which is celebrated on January 7 in Moldova, there were lots of happy smiles because of the kindness and generosity of so many people who took the time and made the effort to make Christmas gifts for orphans and many vulnerable young people who, without the work of Stella’s Voice, would be at serious risk of being trafficked.

“Throughout January and into February our teams have been out in some bitterly cold spells in Moldova with vital supplies of food, clothing and other essential supplies for people in desperate need.

“We cannot thank everyone enough for their support and the difference they have made to so many people over the festive period and through the harsh winter conditions experienced in Moldova. “