Fellowship donates collection to renal unit

Peterhead Baptist Church Women’s Fellowship has handed over a cheque for £1,800 to the Buchan Renal Unit at their annual thanksgiving service.

The money was collected via offerings from their monthly meetings and the Unit was chose as the charity they wished to donate to.

The donation was made as a show of appreciation for all the work the unit does and to acknowledge that renal issues touch so many of their families.

The Unit’s senior charge nurse, Linda Willows and colleage Susan Bruce attended the service to collect the cheque.

Linda said: “We were made very welcome and thoroughly enjoyed the evening’s programme. The team and home bakes were delicious and we were completely overwhelmed by their generosity.”

The dialysis unit will mark 20 years since its opening next month.

Linda added: “The local community and businesses continually show their support ensuring that patients are as comfortable as possible and do not have to travel to Aberdeen for treatment for which we are eternally grateful.”