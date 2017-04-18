Family pays tribute to 'proud mum and devoted nanna'

The family of retired primary school teacher Dorothy Cruickshank, who died in hospital on April 15 following a crash on the A90 near the Toll of Birness junction on Wednesday, April 5, have said they are "completely broken and devastated" by their loss.

In a statement they said: "Dorothy always had a smile on face. She was a proud mum of three daughters and a devoted nanna.

"We are completely broken and devastated by the loss of our kind, caring, adorable and loving mum who was also an amazing wife and the best nanna in the world.

"We'll be lost without her and no words can express how much pain we are feeling.

"We would like to express our sincere thanks to the emergency services and the staff at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary Accident and Emergency, Intensive Care and High Dependency Units for all their care and support."