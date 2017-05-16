Family of Robert Stevenson issue statement

Police can confirm that the body found near Pennan during the evening of Sunday, May 14, has been identified as Robert Stevenson, 65, of Portsoy.

His family have issued the following statement through police:

"The family of Mr Stevenson is devastated with the outcome of what has been a very difficult few days.

"Robert was a devoted husband and much loved dad and will be very sorely missed.

"The family would like to thank everyone who has been involved in the search in any way and ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult time."