Estonian fishermen in Peterhead visit

An Estonian fishing delegation recently stopped in Aberdeenshire as part of a trip around Scotland.

The North East Scotland Fisheries Local Action Group (NESFLAG) hosted a visit by representatives from FLAGs in Lake Peipsi and Lake Vortsjarv on Thursday, May 25.

The day started with a tour of Lunar’s processing unit at East Quay, Peterhead and a chance to look around the pelagic trawler Kings Cross. The group then travelled to Port Erroll Harbour where local inshore fishermen gave a demonstration of equipment and techniques used by creel boats.

There was also an opportunity for the visitors to watch the landing of the day’s lobster and crab catch, and a walk to the Bullers O’ Buchan for a bird’s-eye view of the nearby fishing grounds.

After lunch and a welcome from NESFLAG chair Jimmy Buchan, a short visit was paid to the Arbuthnot Museum to find out more about the town’s fishing and maritime heritage. The group then walked to the Fishmarket to see a fascinating display of a range of freshly caught seafood, where they enjoyed a talk from Peterhead skipper Peter Bruce.

The Estonian visitors had previously visited Dumfriesshire, Argyll and Edinburgh before travelling to Aberdeen. They attended Skipper Expo on Friday, May 26 before flying home.

Fisheries Local Action Groups (FLAGs) are established across Europe to deliver local development support and funding to fishing communities, funded by the European Maritime and Fisheries Fund (EMFF).