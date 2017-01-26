Equipment boost for Peterhead Hospital

The League of Friends have donated four items to Peterhead Hospital.

The group bought a phlebotomy chair, cardio chair and a gynae couch for the casualty department, and an exercise bike of the physiotherapy department.

Casualty manager, Wendy Yensen, said: “We asked for a new gynae couch as the other one we had was well past its best.

“They also gave us a TV for patients in the waiting room just before Christmas and we are very grateful for all their help.”

Physiotherapy team coordinatior, Fenella Strachan, added: “The bike will be used by patients with lower limb injuries and in pulmonary rehabilitation classes for those with lung problems to improve stamina and breathing control.

“We would like to say a huge thank you to the League of Friends as they help to keep us going.”