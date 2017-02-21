New advisory group for north east’s organic farmers

A new discussion group for those interested in organic farming in the north east will be holding its first meeting next month.

Aimed at established and would-be organic farmers, the initiative has been organised as part of the Scottish Government’s new Farm Advisory Service (FAS) programme, delivered by the Scotland’s Rural Colleges’ SAC Consulting Division.

The inaugural meeting, from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm on Wednesday, March 8 will be held in the Ferguson Building on the college’s Aberdeen campus at Craibstone.

Aileen Buchanan, senior consultant, who is organising the event, said: “We are planning four events each year. We thought it best to start at Craibstone where potential members can meet each other and learn about the organic research being carried out by SRUC in Aberdeen, as well as hearing the latest on Scotland’s Organic Action Plan and an organic market outlook.

“Colleagues from the Soil Association and the Scottish Organic Producers Association will be contributing to the meetings.

“The Scottish Government actively supports organic farming but producers spread across Aberdeenshire and Moray can sometimes be isolated and a chance to share ideas and gain the most recent knowledge will be invaluable.”

Places at the meeting can be booked in advance on the new FAS website at www.fas.scot/events, by contacting the SAC Consulting office in Elgin on 01343 548787 or e-mailing frbselgin@sac.co.uk