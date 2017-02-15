Call for development of landscape policy

Two national organisations have joined forces to press the Scottish Government to develop a land use policy which protects Scotland’s world-renowned landscapes, and ensures access for recreation.

The Scottish Gamekeepers Association (SGA) and Mountaineering Scotland have written a joint letter to Environment Minister Roseanna Cunningham expressing concern at the potential impacts fragmented policy may have on Scotland’s open landscapes.

Both organisations fear a lack of joined-up thinking could see the loss of internationally rare landscapes as Scottish Government pursues a policy of large scale afforestation without a blueprint to preserve its celebrated vistas.

While neither the SGA nor Mountaineering Scotland oppose well sited, planned tree planting, both question whether enough weight is being given to the significant changes this will have on the landscape and access.

In particular, they are worried that the dramatic open views and vistas, regarded as iconic of Scotland, may disappear.