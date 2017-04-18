Enjoy a wild summer with Energetica

The Energetica Summer Festival is returning for a fifth year, celebrating the North East’s idyllic natural environment and the array of wildlife that call it home.

Running from May to August, this year’s festival has an ever-growing line-up of fun and interactive events to choose from.

These include Brush up on your bushcraft skills at Haddo House, marvel at the wildlife that take up residence at the natural arches of the Bullers of Buchan, or celebrate the Year of History, Heritage and Archaeology on a themed walk with a knowledgeable Countryside Ranger.

Energetica’s fantastic mix of returning events teamed with new additions promises something for all, including a new Blackdog Community Gala Day with owners of the European Offshore Wind Deployment Centre (EOWDC), Vattenfall.

Together with friends from Aberdeen Science Centre, East Grampian Coastal Partnership and Aberdeen International Youth Festival, the Fun Day is sure to be a highlight.

Energetica development manager, James Welsh, said: “Now in its fifth year, we’re excited to deliver another Summer Festival alongside our partners and supporting organisations.

“It’s a chance to showcase the bountiful wildlife and selfie-worthy backdrops we have to boast about in the North East of Scotland.

“We were thrilled with the progress of previous festivals, which are testament to the expert staff and volunteers who work hard to organise individual events, as well as a clear appetite from participants to explore our stunning natural and built environment.

“The corridor really does have the full lifestyle and leisure offering; improving infrastructure, digital connectivity, quality new housing and modern business space make it a great place to live, visit, work and invest.

“The summer festival captures the essence of this,” he added.

Adam Ezzamel, project director for the EOWDC at Vattenfall, said: “This joint event will bring local communities, industry, councils and educational organisations together to host a family friendly celebration while showcasing the EOWDC’s partnerships and innovations in a fun and engaging way.”

The majority of events are free to attend but booking is essential and places are limited.

For full details of the various events on offer and how to sign up, go to www.energetica.uk.com/festival2017.