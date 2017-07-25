End of an era for the Talking Buchanie

The Talking Buchanie service has come to an end after a total of 31 years.

The service helped those who were blind or partially sighted receive their local news as a group of dedicated volunteers read out the Buchanie on recorded cassette tapes.

The Talking Buchanie started in the File Room at the former Buchanie office on Chapel Street back in 1986 with a small tape recorder.

Tapes were sent to Aberdeen to be copied and then distributed to those who needed them.

The service started with 29 tapes, increasing to around 120, but sadly the number has dwindled over the years and the final week saw the service post out just 12.

The Talking Buchanie has been based at the Manse at Peterhead Baptist Church for just under 20 years.

Rosie Watt, who had been a volunteer at the Talking Buchanie for over 30 years, said: “We really are sorry to stop the service but we decided we had to due to various circumstances.

“We would like to thank everyone who supported us over the years, people who gave us a room and those who supported us financially as we relied on donations.”