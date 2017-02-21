Youngsters prove there’s plenty of talent in Blue Toon

On Monday, February 6, an audience of more than 230 people enjoyed a fabulous evening of entertainment by the amazingly talented pupils of Clerkhill School. Pupils from across all stages in school wowed the audience with their performance skills.

The evening was filled with singing, dancing, musical items, magic tricks, jokes, gymnastics and even karate!

Head teacher Ann-Louise Murray told the Buchanie: “I am super proud of all the acts who took part this evening and am delighted to see the level of confidence that is shining through at Clerkhill.

“We certainly have some upcoming stars in our midst and I would like to thank all the children who took part.

“My thanks are also extended to our invaluable PSA fundraising group who organised the evening, Simply Events for the staging, Graeme Barron for hosting the evening and our two judges, James Murray of Morrisons and Serena Wilson.

“A fantastic evening was had by all who attended.”

Gynmast Lucy Warman was winner of the competition, with singers Jenny and Amber, with their rendition of ‘A Thousand Years’ in second and Kelsey Carson in third with her recitation of ‘Bonny Wee Lass’.