Support for pupils with exam results

Hundreds of young people across Aberdeenshire have been helped through their exam results by a local group of Skills Development Scotland (SDS) careers advisers.

The advisers from across the the country’s North East region were part of a team taking calls at SDS’s Exam Results Helpline from 8am on results day.

The helpline team dealt with nearly 700 calls from young people and their parents and carers on the first day alone.

The SDS North East Region includes Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross.

Pauline Graham, project manager for the SDS Exam Results Helpline said: “The Exam Results Helpline is a vital service, supporting young people and their families at what can be one of the most stressful times of their lives.

“It’s a rewarding experience for all of those taking calls and helping young people to work out what their options are.

“But our expert advice and guidance is available all year round, not just on results day.

“SDS is Scotland’s careers service, and our professionally qualified advisers are working in schools and careers centres across the country to give free advice and guidance to people of all ages, at any stage of their education or working life.”

SDS careers services in high schools are delivered in a mix of group sessions and one-to-one time across all year groups, with a focus on career management skills and decision points including subject choices and what to do when moving on from school.

At SDS careers centres customers can get information, advice and guidance about jobs, the local labour market, training courses and apprenticeships as well as how to prepare for interviews, help with CVs and applications.

The work of SDS careers advisers in schools and careers centres is supported by Scotland’s careers website myworldofwork.co.uk. Details of the local SDS careers centres are available at myworldofwork.co.uk/centres.

There’s also information at facebook.com/SDSAberdeen.