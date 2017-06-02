Spring Fayre raises nearly £2k for school

Burnhaven School hosted its Spring Fayre and Buttery Morning at the Palace Hotel in Peterhead back in April.

A great time was had by all who attended and there was even a special guest appearance from the Easter Bunny, who handed out sweets and treats to the children.

Kids and adults alike had great fun on the various stalls and activities that were on offer such as hook-a-duck, face painting and the lucky dip.

Organisers wish to say a huge thank you to everyone who attended the event and made donations towards it.

They also wish to thank the pupils and staff for the time and effort they put into creating some lovely arts and crafts, which were offered for sale at the Fayre.

Thanks also go to the local craft makers who gave up their time to host a range of stalls that proved to be popular with all that attended the event, and a final thank you is extended to all the parents, pupils and staff who helped on the day without whom the Fayre would not have been possible.

An outstanding total of £1,866.95 was raised for the school funds.