Senior pupils presented with awards

Peterhead Academy held its senior prize-giving last Wednesday in the town’s St. Andrew’s Church.

Depute head teacher, Gordon West, welcomed the invited guests to the event before introducing the academy’s ceilidh band who performed a Scottish set.

Dux of the School, Michael Forward, gave a violin solo.

Head teacher Shona Sellers then took to the stage to welcome the gathering and praise the students for their hard work and dedication throughout their school career.

She then handed over to guest speaker for the evening, Allister Strachan - a former teacher at the school.

As a guidance teacher for many years, Mr Strachan gave an inspirational speech to the young adults as they continue on through their academic studies.

Michael Forward then gave a violin solo (Gugue by J.S. Bach) before the presentation of excellence, service and subject awards to S4 pupils.

A piano solo, I Giorni (Ludovico Einaudi) was then performed by Caitlin Davies before the presentation of awards to the S5 pupils.

Abigail Buchan performed Summer by Paul Reade on the clarinet, while Chelsea Duncan sang ‘Just You Wait’ from My Fair Lady, both performances each side of the S6 awards presentation.

Folowing the presentation of Provost Duncan Cups and Intermediate Dux, Fifth Year and Dux Medals, Mrs Sellars gave her closing remarks, bringing the evening to an end.

Awards were presented as follows:

Individual Service to the School Certiciates

S4 - Duncan Cooper and Caitlan Willows-Ritchie.

S5 - Eve Angus, Cameron Brown, Jamie Buchan, Abbey Carter, John Craig, Cameron Gill, Caitlin Hutton, Jordan Kearney, Jonathan Lewis, Beth Mackie, Ross Mann, Hannah Strachan, Tyler Summers and Katie Watson.

S6 - Elissa Baird, Heather Buchan, Caitlin Davies, Cameron Findlay, Michael Forward, Michal Kozera, Ethan Morgan, Maisie Morrison, Kellie-Ann Napier, Chloe Stephen, Chara Strachan and Stuart Wall.

Merit Certificates for Overall Excellence

S4 - Samuel Banks, Lori Barber, Shelley Buchan, Duncan Cooper, Orla Cunningham, Lauren Davidson, Hollie Duthie, Simone Fitzsimmons, Abby Grant, Samantha Hanson, Cara McIntosh, Nikole Maliavskaja, Jamie Matthew, Kate McLean, Austin McLennan, Nathan Mess, Kirstie Morrison, Daniela Moskalioviate, Scott Mundie, Beth Murray, Erin Reekie, Laura Sangster, Callum Scott, Ellie Sim, Jamie Skinner, Ewan Thomas, Osanor Uwadiae, Travis Williamson, Abbie Womersley and Alison Young.

S5 - Cayleigh Bruce, Abbey Carter, Alana Henderson, Jonathan Lewis, Beth Mackie, Scott Massie, Hannah Strachan, Adam Szatmari, Vaesa Viduka and Katie Watson.

S6 - Amy Bannerman, Abigail Buchan, Heather Buchan, Cameron Findlay, Michael Forward, Pheobe Hendry, Joanna Milne, Maisie Morrison, Alyssa Stephen, Chloe Stephen and Chloe Thomson.

Guus Van Dijk European Award - Duncan Cooper; Alison Keith Award (Music) - Dana Scruby; Special Merit Certificate for Outstanding Achievement - Steven Rae.

Provost Duncan Cups for Service to the School - Head Byoy - Cameron Findlay; head Girl - Chloe Stephen; Deputy Head Boys - Michal Kozera and Ethan Morgan; Deputy Head Girls - Maisie Morrison and Chara Strachan.

WB Sutherland Trust Intermediate Dux Medal - Duncan Cooper.

FP Association Medal for Fifth Year (joint) - Jonathan Lewis and Vanesa Viduka.

Dux of the School - Michael Foraward.