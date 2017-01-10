School donation to Archie

St Fergus School has raised over £1,000 for The Archie Foundation.

The Pupil Council decided on the charity to raise money for during their Christmas festivities.

Pupils were keen to choose a charity that benefits children, and created advertisements to inform visitors about The Archie Foundation.

Raffles were sold at the Christmas concerts and an offering was taken at the school’s Christmas Church service.

An amazing total of £1,162.96 was raised and the donation was presented to Emma Slesser of The Archie Foundation on Tuesday, January 10 by Pupil Council members Ashleigh Lynch, Alfie Mair, Rylee Gray and Mayah Herlihy.