School celebrates 60th anniversary

Two very special parties were held at Auchnagatt School recently to mark its 60th anniversary.

The school opened for the first time back in 1957 to replace the Savoch and Clochan schools.

Mrs Thomson with P2 pupil Sacha and P6 pupil Sienna

A Tea Party was held on the evening of Thursday, October 5 by the Parent Council for both current and former pupils and staff.

The event was a great success with a large number of people coming along who had not been in the school for many years.

Visitors had the opportunity to view displays that focused on the school through each decade from 1957 to the current day featuring photos and artefacts.

A celebratory cake was cut on the night by the oldest P1 and P7 pupils, Jessie and Blair, and former pupils Jim Anderson and Sheila Boyce.

Head teacher, Jill Thomson, said: “Lots of people came along and enjoyed themselves.

“The tickets to the Tea Party sold out but I think we could have easily done it all again.

“The children sang songs from 1957, ‘Rockin’ Robin’ and ‘Magic Moments’.

“We have had lots of positive feedback since the event, lots of previous pupils were delighted to come along and see the changes to the school and share their memories.

“Sheila Boyce and Helen Gill came in to speak to the pupils about life at Auchnagatt School when they attended and it was great.”

A second Tea Party was held on Thursday, October 12 but this event was just for current staff and pupils.

The children sang ‘Rockin’ Robin’, ‘Magic Moments’, ‘Hound Dog’ and ‘How Much is That Doggie in the Window’.

Pupils have been working over the term on the anniversary, with the P1-4 pupils looking at school life, comparing the 50s with today.

Meanwhile the P5-7s have been focusing on the school and surrounding area, as well as other topics such as fashion and food.

Each pupil and member of staff have been presented with a commemorative bookmark as a momento to celebrate the anniversary.

If you missed the Tea Party but still wish to see the displays, they will be available to view at the next Community Cafe and Fairtrade event at the school on Friday, November 24 from 10-11.30am.