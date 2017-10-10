Rotary club Endeavour Award for Kiera

A Peterhead woman has shown determination in the face of adversity to graduate from North East Scotland College Fraserburgh.

Kiera Wilson (20), graduated with an HND Mechanical Engineering and in addition was named the Rotary Endeavour Award Winner 2017 at a ceremony at the campus on September 30.

Kiera’s first association with the college began in 2013 when she attended from Peterhead Academy as a Schools Link student on the Skills for Work Energy programme.

After leaving school Kiera enrolled as a full-time student on the NC Level 6 Mechanical Engineering course before progressing to the HND.

She has now used her qualification to gain entry to the third year of a mechanical engineering degree at The Robert Gordon University.

Kiera’s achievements are impressive in themselves but are made all the more admirable when you consider the determination she has shown in the face of adversity.

At the age of eight, Kiera was diagnosed with Hereditary Motor Sensory Neuropathy, a condition which damages the peripheral nerves. Symptoms include muscle weakness and numbness in the feet, ankles, legs and hands.

As a result it can make everyday activities very difficult and has taken its toll on Kiera’s ability to get around without the aid of a wheelchair or supports.

Kiera was nominated as a worthy recipient of the Rotary award by her guidance tutor at NESCol, Leigh Macfarlane, who said: “Despite her health issues, Kiera has always maintained a very positive outlook on life and is an extremely diligent and well liked student.

“At every stage of her studies and throughout her time at college, she expressed herself as a very independent and determined individual and is always keen to do well, both for herself and others.”

Kiera said: “I was delighted when Leigh told me that I had been nominated for the award and very grateful to her.

“I loved my time at NESCol and I’m proud to have achieved my HND. It would not have been possible without the help I received from family and friends, in particular my fellow student and friend Neale Noble, and of course the amazing College staff.”