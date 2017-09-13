RGU part-time jobs fair focuses on student employment opportunities

More than 30 businesses from across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire will exhibit at Robert Gordon University’s part-time jobs fair for students on Thursday, September 28.

Organised by RGU’s Careers & Employability Centre, the fair helps new and returning students to find opportunities for part-time work and offers businesses the opportunity to meet with and attract employees.

Companies taking part include 10 Dollar Shake, Doubletree by Hilton Hotels, Global Language Services, John Lewis, Marcliffe Hotel and Spa, Marks & Spencer, Marriott Hotels, NSPCC Childline and Sport Aberdeen. They will provide information about part-time jobs in the retail, leisure, hospitality and care sectors amongst many others.

The University's Careers & Employability Centre team will also be present to offer advice and guidance. The Careers & Employability Centre helps students realise their future career aims following graduation, as well as helping them to find part-time work to support their finances and gain valuable work experience whilst studying.

Will Ritchie, Team Leader, Careers & Employability Centre at RGU said: “Not only does part-time work supplement student finances while they learn, it can be a critical element in their wider career journey allowing them to evidence their developing transferable skills such as team work, customer/client service, communication and active problem-solving amongst many others – the same key skills and professional behaviours in high demand by future graduate employers.

“The event directly connects talented and motivated students with local employers from a range of sectors, offering real opportunities designed to fit around a full-time commitment to study.”

The fair will run from 10.30am to 2.30pm in RGU’s Sir Ian Wood Building. For more information, please contact the Careers & Employability Centre on 01224 262110 or visit www.rgu.ac.uk/careers