Pupils sing at Haddo

Children from P6/7 at Pitfour Primary had a fantastic experience as part of the Haddo Arts Festival recently.

The school was one of just six out of 152 across the Shire that was invited to join McOpera and Moira Morrison at workshops, and finally a performance of Benjamin Britten’s famous songs for children.

The children had input into composing a new song alongside the McOpera composer and gave an outstanding performance on the night.

They sang alongside a string orchestra, something they had never experienced before.

They each received a programme with their name printed in it.

The school wish to thank vocal animateur Moira Morrison who did a great job instilling enthusiasm and energy into the class who thoroughly enjoyed the experience.