Pupils raise cash for leavers hoodies

Pitfour School’s P7 pupils will be wearing their very own choice of hoodie when they leave school at the end of term.

The P7 leavers (with some help from their P6 classmates) recently took part in a ‘Developing the Young Workforce’ project and have successfully raised enough money to pay for their choice of Leaver’s Hoodies.

They raised almost £340 to pay for a class of hoodies after setting up their business ‘Tasty Toasties’, selling toast with a variety of toppings to their school friends.

They kept accounts, took orders, did their shopping, advertised and evaluated feedback from their customers.

They even had a weekly special offer which sometimes included cheese on toast and syrup on toast.

Towards the end they branched off and made and sold slime under the company name of, ‘Slime Masters.’

The pupils have had a real insight into what ‘working life’ might be like, what it feels like to work under pressure and how to deal with complaining customers. They are very pleased with their hoodies. Well done to them!