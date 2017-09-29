Pupils flying high after trip to Longside Airfield

Pupils from Anna Ritchie School in Peterhead were warmly welcomed by pilots and members of the Buchan Aero Club at Longside Airfield for a class visit last week.

Seven youngsters aged from Primary 2-5 were keen to get the opportunity to have an up close and personal look at all the aircraft on display got a guided tour of the aircraft and facilities with several pilots on hand to answer all their questions.

During their visit the pupils watched with excitement as aircraft took off and landed as well as being able to take a seat in Jim Stevenson’s sporty RV8 and dream of taking to the skies.

Before it was time to leave the children were given some goody bags by the club to remember their visit.

The Buchan Aero Club were delighted to welcome such enthusiastic youngsters to share with their passion for aviation and to inspire the next generation of intrepid young aviators.

Class teacher Nicola Sangster said: “Our topic this term is Transport.

“We have visited places where we have seen quad bikes, tractors, beach buggies, diggers and tipper trucks, however the airfield has been the most exciting place we have visited so far.”

“I would say that for the children first hand experience is the way to maximise their learning.

“They are so interested when they actually have the opportunity to see and explore something, that coupled with the warm welcome they all received at the Airfield made it an afternoon to remember.

“Everyone was so patient and willing to spend time with the children. It really was a great experience for the class.”

Mrs Sangster added: “I honestly was so appreciative of the welcome my class received, they just loved the visit, and have enjoyed looking at the photos we took.

“I sent home photos to all the parents, and got back really positive responses.”