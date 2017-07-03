Peterhead pupils rock at challenge final

Peterhead Academy pupils have come second in this year's Rock Challenge Northern Premier Final held at Grimsby at the weekend.

A total of 11 schools from across Aberdeenshire, Angus, Cumbria, East and West Yorkshire and Northern Ireland competed at the event, held at Grimsby Auditorium. and watched by a large audience.

The Blue Toon pupils took the second place spot with their performance of Escape - which was their own take on the Alcatraz story.

The performance is based in the United States Penitentiary, a maximum security prison for the criminally unstable. Here the inmates are entitled to food, clothing, shelter and medical attention - all else is privilege. Their world is held within these walls.

Inmates are left yearning for loved ones, homes and freedom, but in reality they are alone. Inaccessible, inhuman and inescapable...or is it? Welcome to Alcatraz.

As part of their rehearsal for the programme, the youngsters visited Peterhead Prison Museum where they spoke with guide, and former prison officer, Jackie Stewart, who was taken hostage in the prison riot in the 1980s.

As well as taking second place in the event, the Peterhead team picked up an impressive 11 out of 13 of the other awards up for grabs.

These were the Ansvar Insurance Award of Excellence for Choreography; Humberside Police Award of Excellence of Stage Use; The Tribune Trust Award of Excellence for Concept; Andrew Marr International Award of Excellence for Drama; Humberside Police Award of Excellence for Soundtrack; EN:Able Award for Excellence for Set Design and Function; Janome Award of Excellence for Costuming Character; East Riding of Yorkshire Council Award of Excellence for Entertainment; BAE Systems Award of Excellence for Lighting and the Efficiency North Award of Excellence for Video Performance.

The team also picked up the Rock Challenge Award for School Community Support and the Rock Challenge Award for Cultural and Educational Achievement.

Presenting Peterhead with their award, chair of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, Cllr Caroline Fox, said: "I thought this evening was fantastic. I've seen so much dance and it's all been brilliant."