Open Day and Digital Expo at NESCol

NESCol is planning an open day with a difference that has something to inspire every member of the family.

The College has teamed up with Aberdeenshire Council to hold an event that combines learning opportunities with new digital technologies.

Designed for all ages the event is open to anyone interested in studying at College, advances in digital technology, understanding the online world and having fun with technology.

There’s something for every age, interest and skill level including school leavers, returners-to-work and those changing careers.

The Open Day and Digital Expo event will be held at Fraserburgh Campus on Saturday, November, 4 from 10.30am until 4pm.

The event programme includes demonstrations and activities showcasing how technology features in our lives today, at home and in the workplace.

Lecturers from all College sectors will be on hand to talk through course options for your area of interest including Art and Design, Automotive and Construction, Business & Management, Care, Computing, English Speakers of Other Languages, Engineering, Professional Cookery and Hospitality, Maritime, Science, Social Sciences, Tourism and Events.

One of the presenters on the day is Morgan Spence, a stop-motion animator from Renfrewshire who works with Lego. At just 18-years-old he produces bespoke commissioned films for companies such as BBC Worldwide, ABC Television and the British Red Cross.

Morgan said: “Stop-motion is an animation technique that involves talking lots of pictures and moving the subject a fractional amount each time. When the pictures are played back at high speed, it creates the illusion that the scene is moving on its own. For every second of film, I capture 15 individual pictures.”

Morgan will be running two 2 hour animation workshops at 11am and 2pm demonstrating his filmmaking techniques which workshop attendees will then replicate.

A programme of activities has been created to appeal to children and adults alike from the following exhibitors: Aberdeenshire Libraries; Banff Academy; Community Learning and Development; Lateral North (specialists in Augmented Reality); Learning Thru Technology, NESCol and Police Scotland.

Activities include 3D printing, Augmented reality, Build your own computer, Build a robot then write a program to control it, Coding, Creating a game through scratch programming, Crime Scene and Cyber Security issues, Faro Arm, 2 D and 3D digital measuring technology, Film making, Navigate ROV’s, Online safety & security, Table top robotics and Virtual Reality Headsets.

John Davidson, NESCol’s Vice Principal – Curriculum & Quality said: “Technology touches every aspect of our daily lives and digital skills have become an increasingly important tool-set whether you plan to train as a beauty therapist, an engineer or wish to improve your online skills.

"The College is delighted to partner with Aberdeenshire Council to showcase career options and learning technologies and to allow the community to take a closer look at how technology is shaping the world in which we live.”

Deputy Leader of Aberdeenshire Council and Chair of the Infrastructure Services Committee, councillor Peter Argyle, added: “The digital world is endemic in everything we do and is constantly providing new ways to learn, earn and develop, wherever we are located. To ensure Aberdeenshire people can take advantage of these opportunities we must share knowledge, create strong networks and capitalise on the new and imaginative concepts coming forward.

“We’re delighted to partner with NESCol in delivering this event which will provide a wide range of specialists, demonstrators and presenters who can inform, inspire and support people from all arenas. Talented students of all ages, people returning to work and those considering a change of career can all benefit from everything this event has to offer.”

Further information together with a full list of exhibitors and activities can be found on the NESCol website.

There is no pre-registration for the event and the coffee shop will be open for light refreshments.