Nursery leads the way for national award

A Peterhead nursery is leading the competition for a national award.

Bright Beginnings Nursery, based in the town's Merchant Street, has received an oustanding 12 nominations for the Sudocrem Play More Award - the most received for any one nursery across the nation!

Tthe Sudocrem Play More Award rewards deserving nurseries with Playground Regeneration Grants to help their students get outside and grow. This year 15 prizes are available for nurseries and childcare centres.

Grateful parents nominated Bright Beginners, describing it as, “a fantastic nursery.”

One appreciative mum added: “It feels like leaving your child with family - they deserve to win this recognition for all the super things they do for the kids.”