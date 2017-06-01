North East schools challenged to create Scotland’s healthiest lunchbox

Food Standards Scotland (FSS) has launched a ‘Munch That Lunch’ competition to give school pupils in the North East the chance to win a class trip to the Royal Highland Show (RHS) in Edinburgh later this month.

Pupils from P4-P7 are being asked to design and draw a healthy and balanced packed lunch based on FSS’s healthy eating advice and the Eatwell Guide1 - helping them think about what constitutes a healthy balanced lunch.

The lucky winner will receive an all-expenses-paid trip – including VIP treatment with lunch, goodie bags and more - for them and their class to the 177th RHS at Ingliston on Thursday June 22.

FSS will have a host of interactive fun and games in the RHS Foodhall to help visitors get hands-on and learn about healthy eating and food safety.

The Eatwell Guide is used in schools throughout Scotland to help encourage children to eat a healthy, balanced diet. FSS has created an interactive version of the Eatwell Guide for teachers to use in the classroom [go to: foodstandards.gov.scot/teachers to access this resource and others].

The competition will allow pupils to show what they have learned and get creative by designing a delicious and nutritious lunchbox.

Teachers can download competition entry forms from the FSS website -[foodstandards.gov.scot/teachers] 2. The closing date for entries is June 9.

Food Standards Scotland’s Head of Nutrition Science and Policy, Heather Peace, said: “Our Munch That Lunch competition is the perfect opportunity for teachers and pupils to talk about healthy eating and get creative – healthy food doesn’t mean dull food.

“It’s vital that we give children the best possible chance in life and educating about a healthy and balanced diet is key to improving Scotland’s health. The Eatwell Guide is a valuable tool for sharing this advice and we are looking forward to receiving plenty of healthy and creative entries from schools across Scotland.”