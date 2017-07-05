North East boys learn that nursing is for them

A group of primary school pupils from Aberdeenshire got an insight into the nursing profession recently, when they took part in a day of activities at Robert Gordon University (RGU).

The university’s Department for the Enhancement of Learning, Teaching and Access team (DELTA) hosted 15 Primary 7 pupils from across the region, alongside representatives from the School of Nursing and Midwifery.

The visit saw the boys learn more about the opportunities nursing provides, dispelling a number of key myths that surround the profession.

Donald Todd, senior lecturer in the School of Nursing and Midwifery, said: “It’s important that young people are fully aware of the opportunities they have available to them and that we challenge certain stereotypes around the field of nursing, such as around gender.

“The boys were really enthusiastic to learn more about nursing, particularly after we showed them that not all nurses work in hospitals and opened their eyes to the various specialisations they could pursue.”

Over the course of the day, the pupils were taken through various activities in the university’s state-of-the-art Nursing Skills Lab by male members of the RGU Nursing team.

They were tasked with assessing an injury on a living patient, learning how to dress wounds, taking blood pressure and temperature readings, while also being taught CPR for both adults and children.

In addition to working with a role-playing patient, the pupils were introduced to METIman, a lifelike mannequin used as a patient simulator, which can breathe, blink and even speak.

As the day continued, there were Q&A sessions with numerous lecturers, before mental health nursing staff hosted a short film viewing and a discussion on feelings, values and how mental health affects overall health.