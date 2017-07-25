New Deer twins graduate

Twins Kirsty and Ashley Brownlee, originally from New Deer, have both graduated within a couple of weeks of each other

.Both girls attended New Deer Primary School and Mintlaw Academy.

Ashley went on to study at Heriot Watt University in Edinburgh and gained a Masters Degree in Mechanical Engineering with Distinction, graduating in June of this year.

She has taken up a graduate position in Stress Engineering-Finite Element Validation with Rolls-Royce Aerospace in Derby.

Kirsty, meanwhile, went on to study at Grays School of Art, in Aberdeen and in 2016 won the careers enhancement award from Aberdeen Weavers Incorporation.

Kirsty graduated this July with a 2nd Class Honours in Fashion and Textiles and has taken up a full-time position, in pathways to Management at John Lewis partnership.