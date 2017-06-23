MSP calls for rethink on specialist teaching role axe

Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin has criticised plans to axe visiting specialist role by the local authority.

The politician, who is a member of the Education Committee at Holyrood, said the decision would have a long-term impact on schools and pupil achievement in Aberdeenshire.

The role of the specialist visiting teaching roles helps to support the delivery of curriculum in music, arts, sport and languages.

The decision to axe the roles was made when a new Conservative-led coalition was elected in May.

Commenting, Ms Martin, said: “At a time when recruiting teachers to Aberdeenshire has been, for some time, difficult for the local authority it is bewildering that the administration would choose to remove this crucial teaching support”.

“Specialist teachers provide additional support in arts, music and sport and it is a travesty they could be lost. It comes at a time where the Conservatives in Holyrood make every effort to criticise the SNP government on educational standards, even in the most spurious of ways. Their actions in my local authority directly impact on pupil attainment and educational standards, and I will be reminding them of this in educational debates.”

“This decision is simply unacceptable I would encourage all parents concerned about this move to write to their councillors, particularly the Tory councillors behind this decision, inform them of their concerns and demand that they roll back on their disastrous cuts to the council education budget.“