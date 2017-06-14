Mintlaw pupils experience life on an oil and gas rig

Secondary school pupils from Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire gained hands-on experience of working in the oil and gas industry recently, as they took an interactive tour of an oil rig, simulated drilling for hydrocarbons and operated a crane, as well as boosting their skills during engineering challenges.

Industry skills, standards and workforce development organisation OPITO ran its flagship Industry Awareness programme over three days (june 12 to 14), with major north-east employers Aker Solutions, ConcocoPhillips, EnerMech and Total E&P UK ltd.

Pupils from Mintlaw Academy who are studying science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) subjects, joined with other S2 students to visit operational facilities for a series of activities and learning sessions with experienced oil and gas professionals.

During their on-site sessions they participated in heavy 0il challenges and drafted field development proposals.

Taking part from Mintlaw were Matthew Lodge (17), Eilidh Duncan (16) and Alastair Strachan (17).