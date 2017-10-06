Mintlaw mum cheered on by her family

When Elo Thain moved to Scotland, she never would have imagined that she would be graduating with an HND in Accounting – let alone accepting the Score HND Accountancy Award at North East Scotland College (NESCol).

But the 40-year-old mum from Mintlaw did both last Saturday at the NESCol Fraserburgh Graduation Ceremony, where she was cheered on by her husband and children, Emily (10) and Max (7).

Elo has always loved numbers, and has a sister and a mother in the accounting profession, but it wasn’t until she helped with book keeping for the Wizard festival a few years ago that she thought about pursuing the career herself.

“I knew I was capable of working in accounting, but I didn’t have the confidence to pursue it, so I applied to College,” she said.

Since starting her course two years ago, Elo has never looked back. She said: “I had a lovely time at College. The tutors were helpful and interesting, the Fraserburgh Campus is a great place to study, and I made some really good friends on my course.

“Going to NESCol has taught me that it is possible to achieve a qualification in a flexible and fun way. If anyone is thinking about applying, I say go for it!”