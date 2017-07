Maud School pupils from P1-P7 recently took part in the sponsored Tesco Race for Life event in aid of Cancer Research.

The race was held in the school grounds and pupils had to run/walk as many km laps as they wished.

All children were presented with medals at the end of the event.

They raised a fantastic £1,057 (not including gift aid) for this very worthy cause and the school has said it is very proud of them!