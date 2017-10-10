Marina's decision to return to education pays off

Marina Murdoch (37), who is originally from Fraserburgh and now lives in Peterhead, collected her HNC in Administration and IT at the North East Scotland College Fraserburgh Graduation Ceremony held at the College’s Fraserburgh Campus recently.

Marina has been studying on a part-time basis while working at the Campus for the past two years.

Three years ago, Marina made the decision to return to education and spent a year studying towards an NC in Administration.

She said: “When I heard about the Administration Development Scheme at NESCol I thought it was a great opportunity.

"I had already decided that, being a single mum, I couldn’t afford to return to college after my NC and really needed to start earning.”

The scheme, which has been running for a number of years, allows successful individuals to work full-time at NESCol with time off to study towards an HNC in Administration and IT over two years on a part-time basis.

On completion of their course, participants can continue to work at the college in an administration role.

Marina continued: “The idea of having a full-time job and gaining a higher qualification really appealed to me especially as I didn’t have any previous administration experience.”

Marina successfully completed her HNC before the summer and enjoyed working in a number of different college departments during the scheme.

She added: “I have really enjoyed getting the hands on experience that only comes from employment and being able to see the theory from both the NC and the HNC being put into practice is a valuable learning tool.

“I am now working at NESCol in the Central Administration Department and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future.

"I would recommend college to anyone, especially mature students returning to education like myself. The classes are a good mix of ages and abilities and support is always available if needed.”