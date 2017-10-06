Liam a 'worthy recipient' of prize

Liam Ramsey from Peterhead was announced as a Score Prize-winner at the recent North East Scotland College Fraserburgh Graduation Ceremony after being nominated by his lecturers.

Liam, who also collected his HNC Electrical Engineering at the event, was described as a ‘worthy recipient’ of the prize after achieving excellent results in his different units studied as part of the programme.

Liam (19) went to NESCol through his employer SSE Services after starting an apprenticeship with the company as an Electrical Technician at Peterhead Power Station.

He really enjoyed his College experience at NESCol and said. “I found the course really interesting and liked the fact that I could put the theory I had learned at college into practice when I was back at work. “

Liam has also completed his SVQ Level 3 in Electrical Engineering and his Modern Apprenticeship Certificate.

He has one final year of his apprenticeship to serve before he hopes to continue his employment with SSE as a fully qualified Electrical Technician.