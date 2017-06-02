Junior pupils rewarded for their efforts

Peterhead Academy held its junior prizegiving last week with depute head teacher, Gordon West, welcoming the gathering to the town’s St. Andrew’s Church.

The evening began with a Scottish medley from the school’s ceilidh band, with opening remarks from head teacher Shona Sellers followed by guest speaker for the event Helen Brown, giving an inspirational talk to the youngsters.

Helen Brown with Michael Forward, winner of the Mary Kirkwood Scholarship Award.

Ann Jones then entertained with a piano solo, followed by Christopher Arthur with a piano solo.

The presentation of gold successful learner awards to S1 pupils was followed by a vocal solo of ‘Skyfall’ from Amy Davidson.

Michael Forward played ‘La Cumparsita’ on the violin at the end of the S3 awards, with the presentation of the Mary Kirkwood Scholarship Award to Michael Forward followed by closing remarks from Mrs Sellars.

Award recipients were as follows:

Christopher Arthur who was presented with a Successful Learner Gold Award on Tuesday night.

S1 Gold Award for Successful Learners:

Christopher Arthur, Kelsey Bannerman, Caitlyn Buchan, Isaac Buchan, Kacey Campbell, William Chen, Matthew Dalziel, Emily Findlay, Isla Gibson, Megan Hay, Regan Henderson, Ann Jones, Chloe Kane, Grace Latta, Aimee Macintosh, Mark Pearson, Ashlyn Pentland, Chloe Pirie, Rikki-Leigh Seaward, Jonathan Sellen, Nicole Simpson, Naomi Stephen, Michael Strachan, Emma Sutherland, Eilidh Thomas, Erin Will, Emma Womersley and Alhana Yule.

S2 Gold Award for Successful Learners:

Gabriela Bielawska, Dylan Biggins, Olivia Cordiner, Jorja Ellington, Isla Gray, Morven Gray,Jenna Hurhangee Abby Irvine, Olga Kozak,Grace Mackie, Ewan May, Arran McGee,Emma McRae, Makenna Mooney, Leoni Mortimer, Emily Mossop, Kyla Mundie, Emma Pirie, Ellen Pirie, Holly Ritchie, Nadia Smith, Shaun Smith, Alix Stephen, Matas Taroza,Lanna Watson and Jean Wilson.

S3 Gold Award for Successful Learners:

Mark Anderson, Emma Andrews, Lauren Cheyne, Shana Cheyne, Scott Christie, Ellie Daniel, Rachael Davidson, Chelsea Duncan, Leah Garland, Diane Geddes, Kristiana Hamilton-Reddy, Ailsa Hood, Georgia Jack, Monika Jorudaite, Kimberley Lyon, Ellie Macintosh, Anna McAuslan, Ellie McDougall, Zoe McKessick, Elle Robertson, Rebecca Spink, Louise Strachan Eden Strachan, Rebecca Strachan, Abigail Taylor.

Responsible citizen/effective contributor awards:

S1 - Ann Jones, Eilidh Thomas.

S2 - Jorja Ellington, Olga Kozak, Makenna Mooney.

S3 - Chelsea Duncan, Rachel Davidson, Leah Garland, Ailsa Hood, Kimberley Lyon, Anna McAuslan, Rebecca Spink and Abigail Taylor.