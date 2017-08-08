Higher passes exceed 150,000 for third year in a row.

The whole country should be proud of the qualifications gained by Scotland’s young people, Deputy First Minister John Swinney has said.

Around 136,000 students across Scotland have received their results for a wide range of SQA qualifications including National 5, Highers and SQA Awards.

Higher passes have exceeded 150,000 for the third year in a row and pass rates are consistently strong. The number of skills-based awards has more than doubled in the past five years, from 24,849 in 2012 to 50,148 this year.

Mr Swinney said: “I would like to congratulate our young people, and their teachers, for their hard work and effort. The whole country should rightly be proud of the excellence and achievement in Scottish education demonstrated by these results.

“We expect to see small variations in pass rates year-on-year, which demonstrate the high standards, strength and integrity of our national qualifications. This is of paramount importance.

“The much greater range of qualifications and skills-based awards demonstrates Curriculum for Excellence is successfully meeting the needs of young people and giving them the best chance of success in further learning, life and work. It is the right reform for Scottish education.

“The further steps we have set out to close the attainment gap and raise standards for all will build on these solid foundations.”