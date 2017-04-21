High praise for Boddam School

School inspectors have praised the ‘friendly, well-mannered children’ at Boddam Primary.

In a report following the inspection, they state that the children are proud of their school and eager to learn and enjoy working and playing with their classmates.

Inspectors also praised “the strong collegiate environment led by the headteacher and the positive relationships between staff and children to support an improving climate for learning”.

They also noted the developing partnerships with parents who were keen to support change and contribute to the school improvement.

They discussed ways to improve the consistency of children’s learning experiences and outcomes in the classroom including asking staff to raise the pace of learning and provide more challenging and relevant activities.

The school should continue with its plans to develop staff’s shared understanding of progression in order to assure accurate monitoring and tracking of progress. It should also continue with its work to develop well-considered wellbeing programmes.